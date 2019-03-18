Tango’s Oena diamonds fetch $3,170/carat

Tango Mining said it sold 104 stones totalling 284 carats from its Oena mine, in South Africa to the state diamond trader at an average price of $3,170 per carat.This, it said, included a 26.41 carat diamond which was sold at $12,681 per carat.Tango produced 297.94 carats (111 diamonds) at Oena between December 2018 and February 2019.A total of 95,490 t of both ROM materials were processed during the production period with average grade of 0.31 carats per tonne.Meanwhile, Tango said the Angolan diamond mining company, Endiama gave it the green light to restart operations at Moquita project last month.The company had since then been active in assisting Cooperativa Mineira Do Moquita, SCRL with mine set up and plant rehabilitation as well as finalising the mine plan.It said bulk sampling operations were set to commence next month.