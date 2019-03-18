Graff buys the Madison Avenue building

13 march 2019

Image credit: Graff



“Acquiring the property ensures that Graff will remain a long-term resident at this exclusive location,” the agency quoted Graff as saying in a statement.

The price of the building wasn’t disclosed by the company, however in 2014 it was sold for $70 mn to a London-based company Tribeca Holdings.

The office was occupied by Graff since 2001.

The interior of the flagship store was made over by Peter Marino who created a luxurious space with double-height ceilings.



