Venezuela and Palestine sign a diamond production agreement

13 march 2019

Venezuela and Palestine have signed a strategic agreement on the production of diamonds. Ria Novosti has quoted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as saying in his speech during the official signing ceremony broadcast on his Twitter channel.

"Let us talk about the plan to produce diamonds. Venezuela has the largest diamond reserves in the world. We have oil, gold and diamonds. God supplies us … We are witnessing the signing of a big alliance between a Palestinian company and 154 small diamond production alliances, [operating] in the area of the Orinoco River," Maduro said.

As per the report, the President intends to restore the Venezuelan economy, which was badly damaged by the crisis.

According to data provided by the Venezuelan Ministry of Environment and Mines, 85% of the diamonds found in Bolivar, especially in the Orinoco River, have all the necessary qualities and meet the recognized standards of cut, weight, purity and color. In 2014 diamonds became a part of the international reserve of Venezuela.



Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels



