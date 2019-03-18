Richard Mille creates sapphire-set watches

12 march 2019

Richard Mille, the company that produces exclusive watches, decided to replace precious metals in the creation of watches with sapphires, according to fr.worldtempus.com.









Image credit: Richard Mille/ instagram







It takes more than 40 days to create a sapphire base for the watch, the report says.

‘‘Daring technique, exquisite beauty, with the latest development of the RM 07-02 gemset coloured sapphire the brand always continues to deepen its expertise,’’ the company said on its Instagram page.

Th watches will be available in green, pink and blue colours. Such colour diversity has become possible due to the latest high-end technologies that allow to study the structure of sapphire crystals.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg