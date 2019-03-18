Tango abandons diamond exploration project in Botswana

Tango Mining has decided against progressing with the Middlepits diamond exploration project, in Botswana after “further internal analysis”, an official said.Company chief executive Samer Khalaf said in a statement that they would focus their efforts on brown field projects with a shorter time to development and production.The Middlepits property was explored between 1974 and 1976 by De Beers.It was also explored by two other companies between 1978 and 1997.The property hosts a kimberlite, called Kolonkwaneng, which was identified by De Beers in 1977 and more recent airborne geophysics suggests it was elliptical in shape.Bulk sampling work by De Beers recovered micro diamonds and heavy minerals that indicate the kimberlite is diamondiferous.