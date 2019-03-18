Petra recovers 100ct white stone at Cullinan mine

12 march 2019

Petra Diamonds, which was desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues, has unearthed a 100.83 carat D-Colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

This, the company said, follows the recent recovery of a 6.12 carat Type II blue stone at the same mine.









Image credit: Petra Diamons





“These recoveries demonstrate the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody as well as the ability of the mine’s plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds,” Petra said.

Both stones would be included in the company’s upcoming March 2019 tender.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



