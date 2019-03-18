STPL awarded by CII for excellence in manufacturing

12 march 2019

Surat based STPL has received the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing' given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a function in Mumbai. STPL has received this Award for its organized and impactful efforts.









Image credit: STPL



The Awards are instituted by CII to catalyze significant and innovative practices in the manufacturing sector, thereby facilitating a future-looking and a substantial growth for the Indian industry. It is also hoped that the Awards would trigger a Manufacturing Renaissance in India.

STPL develops innovative solutions for the diamond Industry, helping the industry to increase its production in less time and reduce number of human errors. STPL is the first and only company to introduce world's first diamond processing robots.

Dhirajlal Kotadia, Chairman, STPL said: « Innovations and R&D efforts are not only about financial gains; it must transform the entire industry and the nation."

Rahul Gaywala, CEO of STPL said: " The CII Award is a honourable landmark of our R&D contribution we have made for India, especially in the diamond Industry. At STPL, we are always focused on innovation, exceeding the needs of the diamond Industry and will continue to do so. Innovation ignites minds and then it becomes vice-versa, which we have showcased again by winning this award."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



