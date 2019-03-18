Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

STPL awarded by CII for excellence in manufacturing

12 march 2019
Surat based STPL has received the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing' given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a function in Mumbai. STPL has received this Award for its organized and impactful efforts.

Image credit: STPL

The Awards are instituted by CII to catalyze significant and innovative practices in the manufacturing sector, thereby facilitating a future-looking and a substantial growth for the Indian industry. It is also hoped that the Awards would trigger a Manufacturing Renaissance in India.
STPL develops innovative solutions for the diamond Industry, helping the industry to increase its production in less time and reduce number of human errors. STPL is the first and only company to introduce world's first diamond processing robots.
Dhirajlal Kotadia, Chairman, STPL said: « Innovations and R&D efforts are not only about financial gains; it must transform the entire industry and the nation."
Rahul Gaywala, CEO of STPL said: " The CII Award is a honourable landmark of our R&D contribution we have made for India, especially in the diamond Industry. At STPL, we are always focused on innovation, exceeding the needs of the diamond Industry and will continue to do so. Innovation ignites minds and then it becomes vice-versa, which we have showcased again by winning this award."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
