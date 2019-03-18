Weak diamond demand to affect Botswana mineral revenues in 2019 – report

11 march 2019

Botswana, a major diamond producer, has projected its mineral revenues to drop 4% to 13.6-billion pula ($1.26-billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year as a result of a decline in royalties and dividends, according to a news report.

Reuters quoted mineral resources minister Eric Molale as saying in a ministry budget document presented to parliament last week that global diamond demand was still weak.

"Trading and prices of diamonds are expected to remain subdued during the first quarter of 2019 due to significant overstocking of small polished diamonds," he said.

Molale said retail jewellery sales dropped during the last quarter of 2018.

Polished prices also continued on a downward spiral in 2019, although at a slower rate, he said.

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana, which was the largest contributor to Gaborone’s revenues, produced 24.1-million carats of diamonds in 2018, a 6% jump from the previous year.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished