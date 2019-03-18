Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

DPA and Signet Jewelers launches a program for diamond verification instruments

11 march 2019
news_11032019_assure.pngDPA and Signet Jewelers jointly launched the independent assurance program ASSURE for diamond verification instruments.
The ASSURE Program has developed a universal standard to test - in a consistent manner the performance of diamond verification instruments - devices used to separate and/or identify diamonds from synthetic diamonds.
The ASSURE Program is aimed to ensure the trade is fully informed of the relative performance of the diamond verification instruments in the market.
The diamond verification instrument standard, which details the methods and protocols used to conduct the tests, was developed by the professional standard house UL in collaboration with experts from FSBI TISNCM, GIA, GII, DBIS/IIDGR, NGTC, SSEF and WTOCD who formed the ASSURE Technical Committee.  Each instrument is tested on the ASSURE Core Sample, a highly contaminated sample made up of 1,000 natural diamonds and 200 synthetic diamonds including very challenging synthetic diamonds, some of which are not yet available in the market. When needed, 200 diamond simulants were added to the sample.
The ASSURE Sample will also evolve to include new synthetics diamonds as they are identified.
The ASSURE Program initially partnered with the 11 manufacturers representing the 18 most widely available devices in the market. These instruments were submitted for testing to third-party laboratory UL. The results of these tests are published in the ASSURE Directory.
The ASSURE Directory contains the independent third-party verified performance test results for diamond verification Instruments participating in this initial test phase. The ASSURE directory will be regularly updated as new instruments are submitted to testing or re-testing.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

