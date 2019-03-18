DPA and Signet Jewelers launches a program for diamond verification instruments

DPA and Signet Jewelers jointly launched the independent assurance program ASSURE for diamond verification instruments.The ASSURE Program has developed a universal standard to test - in a consistent manner the performance of diamond verification instruments - devices used to separate and/or identify diamonds from synthetic diamonds.The ASSURE Program is aimed to ensure the trade is fully informed of the relative performance of the diamond verification instruments in the market.The diamond verification instrument standard, which details the methods and protocols used to conduct the tests, was developed by the professional standard house UL in collaboration with experts from FSBI TISNCM, GIA, GII, DBIS/IIDGR, NGTC, SSEF and WTOCD who formed the ASSURE Technical Committee. Each instrument is tested on the ASSURE Core Sample, a highly contaminated sample made up of 1,000 natural diamonds and 200 synthetic diamonds including very challenging synthetic diamonds, some of which are not yet available in the market. When needed, 200 diamond simulants were added to the sample.The ASSURE Sample will also evolve to include new synthetics diamonds as they are identified.The ASSURE Program initially partnered with the 11 manufacturers representing the 18 most widely available devices in the market. These instruments were submitted for testing to third-party laboratory UL. The results of these tests are published in the ASSURE Directory.The ASSURE Directory contains the independent third-party verified performance test results for diamond verification Instruments participating in this initial test phase. The ASSURE directory will be regularly updated as new instruments are submitted to testing or re-testing.