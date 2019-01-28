‘‘ESTET’’ to present its best jewellery at the JUNWEX St.Petersburg Jewellery Show

The premium family brand GEVORKYAN will present its most popular collections, such as “Fairy Tale”, “Symphony of Flowers”, “Aphrodite”, “Dolce Vita”, “Elegance”, “Garden” and others. Elegance, sophistication and a delicate sense of style are combined in the collections the brand intends to present at the show.
‘‘ESTET’’ is expected to present several new collections at once: “Garden of Paradise” (jewellery without inserts in floral themes); "Viva Italia" (European chic, jewellery without inserts with a smooth surface, without lace work); "Pandora" (products with cubic zirconia); "Rose" (products with cubic zirconias studded in metal); “Two lines” (mixed jewellery with cubic zirconias, the design of which is built on the creative combination of two lines); "NEVER OLD" (products with cubic zirconias, embodying the modern understanding of fashionable classics). The news collection “Geometry” reflects the latest trend in jewellery - geometric shapes.
The exhibition will be held at St. Petersburg, CEC «Expoforum", Petersburgskoye shosse, 64/1, Pavilion "G", stand «G-201".
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg