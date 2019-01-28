Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

‘‘ESTET’’ to present its best jewellery at the JUNWEX St.Petersburg Jewellery Show

Jewellery Maison ‘‘ESTET’’ said that it intends to participate in JUNWEX Jewellery show that will take place in St. Peresburg on February 6 - 10  and will present its best jewellery and new arrivals which are to become sales hits in the upcoming season.
The premium family brand GEVORKYAN will present its most popular collections, such as “Fairy Tale”, “Symphony of Flowers”, “Aphrodite”, “Dolce Vita”, “Elegance”, “Garden” and others. Elegance, sophistication and a delicate sense of style are combined in the collections the brand intends to present at the show. 

news_0102019_gevorkyan.png
                               Image credit: GEVORKYAN

‘‘ESTET’’ is expected to present several new collections at once: “Garden of Paradise” (jewellery without inserts in floral themes); "Viva Italia" (European chic, jewellery without inserts with a smooth surface, without lace work); "Pandora" (products with cubic zirconia); "Rose" (products with cubic zirconias studded in metal); “Two lines” (mixed jewellery with cubic zirconias, the design of which is built on the creative combination of two lines); "NEVER OLD" (products with cubic zirconias, embodying the modern understanding of fashionable classics). The news collection “Geometry” reflects the latest trend in jewellery - geometric shapes.
The exhibition will be held at St. Petersburg, CEC «Expoforum", Petersburgskoye shosse, 64/1, Pavilion "G", stand «G-201".

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 

