Tsodilo president resigns

Today

Tsodilo Resources said Michiel de Wit has stepped down as the company president and chief operating officer.

The TSX-V-listed diamond and metals exploration company said Alistair Jeffcoate had replaced Wit.

Wit agreed to remain closely associated with the company in an ongoing role as a technical advisor.

Tsodilo managed to complete the first phase of the BK16 evaluation kimberlite project in the Orapa kimberlite field, in Botswana during the tenure of Wit.

An independent study of the BK16 kimberlite pipe released last November showed a modelled value of $710 to $386 per carat and a grade of 8 to 11 cpht.

BK16 contained high quality diamonds dominated by highly marketable shapes.

About 3.8% of the diamonds tested were identified as high-quality Type IIa diamonds consisting predominantly of D color stones.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished