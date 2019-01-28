Exclusive

Angola’ s inaugural diamond tender yields $16.7 mln, says Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond said seven large diamonds, weighing 498 carats, from its 40 percent-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola were sold for $16.7 million or at an average price of $33,530 per carat.
The sale brought total sales of Lulo diamonds to date to $141 million at an average price per carat of $2,105.

news_01022019_angola.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa said the exceptional sale prices achieved for the Lulo diamonds showed the highly-competitive bidding from leading international diamantaires and large stone manufacturers from eight countries that participated in the tender.
The tender was organised in Luanda by SODIAM, a state-owned company responsible for the trading of diamonds in Angola.
It marked a new dawn for the Angolan diamond mining industry as it was the first Angolan production offered for sale via competitive tender under the new diamond marketing policy enacted by president Joao Lourenco.
Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system.
Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, wants to be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

