Angola’ s inaugural diamond tender yields $16.7 mln, says Lucapa

The sale brought total sales of Lulo diamonds to date to $141 million at an average price per carat of $2,105.
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa said the exceptional sale prices achieved for the Lulo diamonds showed the highly-competitive bidding from leading international diamantaires and large stone manufacturers from eight countries that participated in the tender.
It marked a new dawn for the Angolan diamond mining industry as it was the first Angolan production offered for sale via competitive tender under the new diamond marketing policy enacted by president Joao Lourenco.
Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system.
Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, wants to be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.