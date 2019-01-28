Matthew Tratner joins GIA’s global business development team

Today

GIA announced the appointment of Matthew Tratner as global director of business development. Previously Director of membership and sales at Jewelers of America and publisher of National Jeweler, Tratner will be responsible for expanding and deepening of GIA’s relationships with retailers and other stakeholders.

“I look forward to taking on new challenges, creating opportunities and being part of GIA’s development and continued growth,” said Tratner.

Tratner has been in the jewelry industry for 15 years. His experience spans retail sales, e-commerce, publishing and marketing. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Empire State College and an Accredited Jewelry Professional Diploma (AJP) from GIA. Tratner will be based in New York City and report to Anna Martin, GIA senior vice president of global business development and beneficiation.

“Matt’s industry experience will play an invaluable role as we work to meet the needs of the gem and jewelry industry, and further our mission of ensuring the public trust,” said Martin.





Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels