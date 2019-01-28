Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

Matthew Tratner joins GIA’s global business development team

Today
News

GIA announced the appointment of Matthew Tratner as global director of business development. Previously Director of membership and sales at Jewelers of America and publisher of National Jeweler, Tratner will be responsible for expanding and deepening of GIA’s relationships with retailers and other stakeholders.
“I look forward to taking on new challenges, creating opportunities and being part of GIA’s development and continued growth,” said Tratner.
Tratner has been in the jewelry industry for 15 years. His experience spans retail sales, e-commerce, publishing and marketing. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Empire State College and an Accredited Jewelry Professional Diploma (AJP) from GIA. Tratner will be based in New York City and report to Anna Martin, GIA senior vice president of global business development and beneficiation.
“Matt’s industry experience will play an invaluable role as we work to meet the needs of the gem and jewelry industry, and further our mission of ensuring the public trust,” said Martin.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished