‘Parichay Card’ for G&J sector workers, artisans and craftsmen launched

Hon. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Aviation Shri Suresh Prabhu launched Parichay Card for gem & jewellery sector workers, artisans and craftsmen in India – an initiative by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).









Image credit: GJEPC







The national launch of Parichay Card will benefit the entire gem & jewellery industry and in order to ensure proper authentication for social security purposes. This card not only gives the workers a valid proof of their employment or identity but also make them eligible for various initiatives. Along with the card, GJEPC will also provide an optional health insurance cover ‘Swasthya Kosh’ for all the Parichay card holders.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), said, “The $40 bn gem and jewellery industry, is heavily dependent on the artisans and craftsmen of India. As a token of appreciation and with the intention to give back to these precious jewels of the industry, the council has come forward for the betterment of these workforces.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished