The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

‘Parichay Card’ for G&J sector workers, artisans and craftsmen launched

Hon. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Aviation Shri Suresh Prabhu launched Parichay Card for gem & jewellery sector workers, artisans and craftsmen in India – an initiative by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

news_01022019_parichay.png
                    Image credit: GJEPC


The national launch of Parichay Card will benefit the entire gem & jewellery industry and in order to ensure proper authentication for social security purposes. This card not only gives the workers a valid proof of their employment or identity but also make them eligible for various initiatives. Along with the card, GJEPC will also provide an optional health insurance cover ‘Swasthya Kosh’ for all the Parichay card holders.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), said, “The $40 bn gem and jewellery industry, is heavily dependent on the artisans and craftsmen of India. As a token of appreciation and with the intention to give back to these precious jewels of the industry, the council has come forward for the betterment of these workforces.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

