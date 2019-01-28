Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

IDE concludes successful IDWI 2019

ide_logo.pngThe Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) declared the IDWI 2019 as the largest and most successful of the events to date. The trade show took place on the huge IDE trading floor, attracting over 350 foreign buyers from more than 30 countries. Over 150 Israeli companies exhibited polished diamonds, with some companies offering high-end diamond jewellery in a dedicated section, says a press note from the Exchange.
The opening ceremony on January 28 featured speeches by Minister of the Economy Eli Cohen, who pledged continued government cooperation with the diamond industry, and IDE President Yoram Dvash, who thanked participants for their support and wished them a fruitful exhibition.
Diamond expert and publisher Martin Rapaport delivered an absorbing talk on the trading floor about how to make money from selling diamonds, stressing the importance of segmentation and niche marketing.
During the event, IDE also dedicated a Diamond Auction Center, and the new facility will host international live diamond auctions, with the first one scheduled to take place in April.
IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron said that he was thrilled by the number of participants and the level of traffic on the trading floor. “Our many months of efforts have certainly paid off. We can declare IDWI 2019 a major success, but we won’t rest on our laurels. We’re already working on making IDWI 2020 even more exciting. Save the date 02.02.20,” he said.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


