IDE concludes successful IDWI 2019

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) declared the IDWI 2019 as the largest and most successful of the events to date. The trade show took place on the huge IDE trading floor, attracting over 350 foreign buyers from more than 30 countries. Over 150 Israeli companies exhibited polished diamonds, with some companies offering high-end diamond jewellery in a dedicated section, says a press note from the Exchange.The opening ceremony on January 28 featured speeches by Minister of the Economy Eli Cohen, who pledged continued government cooperation with the diamond industry, and IDE President Yoram Dvash, who thanked participants for their support and wished them a fruitful exhibition.Diamond expert and publisher Martin Rapaport delivered an absorbing talk on the trading floor about how to make money from selling diamonds, stressing the importance of segmentation and niche marketing.During the event, IDE also dedicated a Diamond Auction Center, and the new facility will host international live diamond auctions, with the first one scheduled to take place in April.IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron said that he was thrilled by the number of participants and the level of traffic on the trading floor. “Our many months of efforts have certainly paid off. We can declare IDWI 2019 a major success, but we won’t rest on our laurels. We’re already working on making IDWI 2020 even more exciting. Save the date 02.02.20,” he said.