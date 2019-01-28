Debswana pledges BWP 1m to erect roadside marketplace

Today

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has pledged BWP 1 million ($96 033) to erect a new roadside marketplace for the sale of fresh produce on a main Botswana highway at Makoro.The diamond company said it wants to provide shelter from the weather for traders who currently rely on umbrellas to protect them.The site chosen was on the A1 national highway, which runs across Botswana from the Zimbabwean border through Gaborone to the South Africa border, it said.About 50 traders are registered to operate on the site.Debswana produced 24,132 carats in 2018, a 6% jump from 22,684 carats, a year earlier.