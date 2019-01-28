Exclusive
The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own
The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...
28 january 2019
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
21 january 2019
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
Debswana pledges BWP 1m to erect roadside marketplace
The diamond company said it wants to provide shelter from the weather for traders who currently rely on umbrellas to protect them.
The site chosen was on the A1 national highway, which runs across Botswana from the Zimbabwean border through Gaborone to the South Africa border, it said.
About 50 traders are registered to operate on the site.
Debswana produced 24,132 carats in 2018, a 6% jump from 22,684 carats, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished