BlueRock resumes operations at Kareevlei after accident

BlueRock Diamonds has resumed operations at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa following an accident at the mine.The accident saw South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources temporarily suspending operations the mine.The employee involved in the accident was said to be recuperating well.BlueRock said the temporary suspension was not expected to dent production volume guidance for the year.The company recently released an updated report on the inferred mineral resource for the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster.The report, prepared by Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants, updated a 2013 report on the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster, which comprised of the KV1, KV2, and KV3 pipes at the site.BlueRock said there had been a 3% reduction in tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster as well as a 2.2% increase in carats and a 5.4% jump in grade.The total tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster were now estimated at 7.74 million with a grade of 4.7 carats per hundred tonnes and 367,000 contained carats.