Exclusive
The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own
The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...
28 january 2019
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
21 january 2019
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
BlueRock resumes operations at Kareevlei after accident
The accident saw South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources temporarily suspending operations the mine.
The employee involved in the accident was said to be recuperating well.
BlueRock said the temporary suspension was not expected to dent production volume guidance for the year.
The company recently released an updated report on the inferred mineral resource for the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster.
The report, prepared by Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants, updated a 2013 report on the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster, which comprised of the KV1, KV2, and KV3 pipes at the site.
BlueRock said there had been a 3% reduction in tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster as well as a 2.2% increase in carats and a 5.4% jump in grade.
The total tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster were now estimated at 7.74 million with a grade of 4.7 carats per hundred tonnes and 367,000 contained carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished