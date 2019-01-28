Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

 US government shutdown to hit Indian diamond exports

Today
News

gjepc_logo_news.pngThe US government’s partial shutdown is expected to have a negative impact on exports of small diamonds from India to the US in the financial year, according to a report in ET.
The report quotes Colin Shah, vice chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) who reportedly said: “We are yet to assess the entire impact of the US shutdown on exports. But impact will definitely be felt on consumption of smaller diamonds that are generally purchased by middle-class US citizens who have been affected by this shutdown.” 
Vipul Shah, former Chairman of GJEPC and a diamond exporter, said the US-China trade war has also impacted movement of loose diamonds from India to China.
Shah also said that high import duty on c&p diamonds and gemstone are currently 7.5% and should be brought down to the earlier level of 2.5%; and government should amend income tax regulations enabling foreign mining companies to sell rough diamonds through Special Notified Zone in Bharat Diamond Bourse.
Seeking introduction of presumptive taxation system from the government for diamonds and gemstones in India, Colin Shah said, “The introduction of presumptive taxation would not only increase the ease of doing business of diamantaires but also encourage diamantaires from across the world to start operations in India as against other preferred destinations such as Belgium, the UAE and Hong Kong. A level playing field in India is absolutely essential for making India a global hub for gems a jewellery.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished