 US government shutdown to hit Indian diamond exports

The US government’s partial shutdown is expected to have a negative impact on exports of small diamonds from India to the US in the financial year, according to a report in ET.The report quotes Colin Shah, vice chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) who reportedly said: “We are yet to assess the entire impact of the US shutdown on exports. But impact will definitely be felt on consumption of smaller diamonds that are generally purchased by middle-class US citizens who have been affected by this shutdown.”Vipul Shah, former Chairman of GJEPC and a diamond exporter, said the US-China trade war has also impacted movement of loose diamonds from India to China.Shah also said that high import duty on c&p diamonds and gemstone are currently 7.5% and should be brought down to the earlier level of 2.5%; and government should amend income tax regulations enabling foreign mining companies to sell rough diamonds through Special Notified Zone in Bharat Diamond Bourse.Seeking introduction of presumptive taxation system from the government for diamonds and gemstones in India, Colin Shah said, “The introduction of presumptive taxation would not only increase the ease of doing business of diamantaires but also encourage diamantaires from across the world to start operations in India as against other preferred destinations such as Belgium, the UAE and Hong Kong. A level playing field in India is absolutely essential for making India a global hub for gems a jewellery.”