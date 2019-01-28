Shri Suresh Prabhu Union Minister launches ‘Domestic Council’ for Indian Gems & Jewellery sector

Today

Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, launched the Domestic Council for Gems & Jewellery sector, at a function on Tuesday in the presence of Smt. Rupa Dutta, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Convener, National Ad-Hoc Committee, Domestic Council for Gems & Jewellery and Chairman - Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council) and all the 14 representatives of the Ad-hoc committee.





Shri Suresh Prabhu said, “Today is a historic day as a new chapter opens in India’s 5,000-year-old legacy in gems & jewellery. The launch of the Domestic Council for gems & jewellery is a significant step and one amongst a series of several structured reforms undertaken by our Government to make the industry more organised and unified. We have followed a democratic process and given representation to the key jeweller, manufacturers, miners and artisan/ craftsmen Associations from different geographies and industry segments. The Domestic Council will represent the culture and ethos of India’s gems, gold & jewellery business while addressing global market opportunities to create economic value for the country. The Government will create and facilitate and leave it to the industry to take it forward.”

Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Convener, Ad-Hoc Committee, Domestic Council and Chairman - GJEPC), said, “We welcome the Government’s decision to form Domestic Council for the Indian gems & jewellery sector. This will help to organise our unorganised and small scale based domestic jewellery industry and help it to scale new heights. As envisaged by the Union Minister, my efforts as the Convener will be to seek consensus in opinion to make this Domestic Council a national body which belongs to all and works to fulfil the aspirations of all small and big associations from across the country. GJEPC is happy to offer all support and guidance in the formation of an inclusive, democratic and self-sustainable Council. It is important for the industry to have one voice one body. Domestic Council will help create 3 million more jobs and new artisans/ craftsmen in the business.”

