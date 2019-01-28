Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

Shri Suresh Prabhu Union Minister launches ‘Domestic Council’ for Indian Gems & Jewellery sector

Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon. Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, launched the Domestic Council for Gems & Jewellery sector, at a function on Tuesday in the presence of Smt. Rupa Dutta, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Convener, National Ad-Hoc Committee, Domestic Council for Gems & Jewellery and Chairman - Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council) and all the 14 representatives of the Ad-hoc committee.

Image credit: GJEPC

Shri Suresh Prabhu said, “Today is a historic day as a new chapter opens in India’s 5,000-year-old legacy in gems & jewellery. The launch of the Domestic Council for gems & jewellery is a significant step and one amongst a series of several structured reforms undertaken by our Government to make the industry more organised and unified. We have followed a democratic process and given representation to the key jeweller, manufacturers, miners and artisan/ craftsmen Associations from different geographies and industry segments. The Domestic Council will represent the culture and ethos of India’s gems, gold & jewellery business while addressing global market opportunities to create economic value for the country. The Government will create and facilitate and leave it to the industry to take it forward.”
Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal (Convener, Ad-Hoc Committee, Domestic Council and Chairman - GJEPC), said, “We welcome the Government’s decision to form Domestic Council for the Indian gems & jewellery sector. This will help to organise our unorganised and small scale based domestic jewellery industry and help it to scale new heights. As envisaged by the Union Minister, my efforts as the Convener will be to seek consensus in opinion to make this Domestic Council a national body which belongs to all and works to fulfil the aspirations of all small and big associations from across the country. GJEPC is happy to offer all support and guidance in the formation of an inclusive, democratic and self-sustainable Council. It is important for the industry to have one voice one body. Domestic Council will help create 3 million more jobs and new artisans/ craftsmen in the business.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

