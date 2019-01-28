Gemfields settles £5.8m claim to protect Mozambique ruby mine

Today

Gemfields has agreed to pay £5.8 million, on a no-admission-of-liability basis, to settle claims brought against by a group of people living near the Montepuez Ruby Mining(MRM)’s mining concession in northern Mozambique.

The locals, represented by English law firm Leigh Day, alleged that they were victims of human rights abuses at or around the MRM’s mine.

Gemfields holds a 75% stake in MRM.

However, company chief executive Sean Gilbertson said they reached a settlement as it balances the interests of the assorted stakeholders and avoids tainting MRM's relationship with sections of the local community.

"Vitally, we wish to ensure that we are regarded as trusted and transparent partners to members of our local communities, rather than legal adversaries," he said.

A partner at Leigh Day, Daniel Leader, said that the settlement puts in place a credible and independent mechanism for providing remedy to those we had been unable to represent.

“These incidents should never have happened. However, we commend Gemfields for engaging constructively to resolve this case promptly and for putting in place an independent grievance mechanism," he said.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished