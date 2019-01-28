Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

Gemfields settles £5.8m claim to protect Mozambique ruby mine

Today
News

Gemfields has agreed to pay £5.8 million, on a no-admission-of-liability basis, to settle claims brought against by a group of people living near the Montepuez Ruby Mining(MRM)’s mining concession in northern Mozambique.
The locals, represented by English law firm Leigh Day, alleged that they were victims of human rights abuses at or around the MRM’s mine.
Gemfields holds a 75% stake in MRM.
However, company chief executive Sean Gilbertson said they reached a settlement as it balances the interests of the assorted stakeholders and avoids tainting MRM's relationship with sections of the local community.
"Vitally, we wish to ensure that we are regarded as trusted and transparent partners to members of our local communities, rather than legal adversaries," he said.
A partner at Leigh Day, Daniel Leader, said that the settlement puts in place a credible and independent mechanism for providing remedy to those we had been unable to represent. 
“These incidents should never have happened. However, we commend Gemfields for engaging constructively to resolve this case promptly and for putting in place an independent grievance mechanism," he said. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished