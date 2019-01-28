Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

28 january 2019

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

GSI president Debbie Azar becomes a member of 24 Karat Club

Today
News

Gemological Science International (GSI) announced the new member of the 24 Karat Club, based in Manhattan. The membership was given to GSI's president Debbie Azar, IDEX Online reported.
The 24 Karat Club addresses the challenges and promotes interests of the jewelry industry. 
"As the latest member, Azar will broaden her connections among the exclusive group of industry women and men who help shape the global conversation in the jewelry industry, " the agency quoted the 24 Karat Club as saying.
Azar added that it was honour for her to become a member of the 24 Karat Club. 
‘‘As one of the world’s largest gemological organizations, we play an important part in ensuring transparency and confidence in the global diamond industry, and US markets specifically. Having the opportunity to develop deeper relationships with likeminded industry professionals is invaluable,” she said.
Gemological Science International (GSI) is an independent gemological organization that uses state-of-the-art technology, proven industry expertise and ethical integrity providing more transparency in diamond business. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels



