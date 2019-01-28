GSI president Debbie Azar becomes a member of 24 Karat Club

Today

Gemological Science International (GSI) announced the new member of the 24 Karat Club, based in Manhattan. The membership was given to GSI's president Debbie Azar, IDEX Online reported.

The 24 Karat Club addresses the challenges and promotes interests of the jewelry industry.

"As the latest member, Azar will broaden her connections among the exclusive group of industry women and men who help shape the global conversation in the jewelry industry, " the agency quoted the 24 Karat Club as saying.

Azar added that it was honour for her to become a member of the 24 Karat Club.

‘‘As one of the world’s largest gemological organizations, we play an important part in ensuring transparency and confidence in the global diamond industry, and US markets specifically. Having the opportunity to develop deeper relationships with likeminded industry professionals is invaluable,” she said.

Gemological Science International (GSI) is an independent gemological organization that uses state-of-the-art technology, proven industry expertise and ethical integrity providing more transparency in diamond business.



Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels





