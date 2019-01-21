Slow start to De Beers rough sales period

Today

De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said the slow movement of lower value rough diamonds through the pipeline persisted as its first sales cycle of 2019 dropped 25% to $505 million compared with $672 million, a year earlier.De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said rough diamond sales during the period under consideration were also lower due to higher than normal sales in the last cycle for 2018.The group, which holds four-day sales events in Gaborone, Botswana known as sights, raked in $544 million from the tenth cycle of 2018.De Beers reduced prices of low-quality diamonds at its ninth rough sale by about 10 percent.It also took an unordinary step last September of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.The group last had major price cuts in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and weak demand in China.De Beers produced 35.3 million carats in 2018 compared to 33,5 million carats produced in 2017.The group’s 2018 output was in the lower half of the production guidance range of 35-36 million carats.