The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own
The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the
Yesterday
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing
21 january 2019
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded 'Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd' in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark ('Slava' means 'Glory' in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to
04 january 2019
Slow start to De Beers rough sales period
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said rough diamond sales during the period under consideration were also lower due to higher than normal sales in the last cycle for 2018.
The group, which holds four-day sales events in Gaborone, Botswana known as sights, raked in $544 million from the tenth cycle of 2018.
De Beers reduced prices of low-quality diamonds at its ninth rough sale by about 10 percent.
It also took an unordinary step last September of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.
The group last had major price cuts in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and weak demand in China.
De Beers produced 35.3 million carats in 2018 compared to 33,5 million carats produced in 2017.
The group’s 2018 output was in the lower half of the production guidance range of 35-36 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished