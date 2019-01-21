Angola invites 35 companies to first diamond auction

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond company

Angola has invited about 35 companies to bid for seven diamonds at its first diamond auction this week, according to a news agency.The stones to be placed under the hammer were produced at the Lulo project operated by Lucapa Diamond.“It’s our conviction that the final result of this auction will show to our society and the wider world our total commitment to transparency and innovation in the commercialization of diamonds in Angola,” Angola’s minister of mineral resources Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying by Reuters.He said the auction would use a sealed system by which interested parties submit their offers electronically without knowing what others have bid.Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system.Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, wants to be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.