Exclusive
The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own
The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...
Yesterday
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
21 january 2019
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
Angola invites 35 companies to first diamond auction
The stones to be placed under the hammer were produced at the Lulo project operated by Lucapa Diamond.
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond company
“It’s our conviction that the final result of this auction will show to our society and the wider world our total commitment to transparency and innovation in the commercialization of diamonds in Angola,” Angola’s minister of mineral resources Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying by Reuters.
He said the auction would use a sealed system by which interested parties submit their offers electronically without knowing what others have bid.
Diamond producers in Angola previously sold their rough to buyers selected by Luanda through an opaque government marketing system.
Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, wants to be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished