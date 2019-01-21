Lucara unearths 240 ct white gem diamond

Today

Lucara Diamond has recovered a 240 carat, top white gem diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond mine, in Botswana.









Image credit: Lucara Diamond







The stone, said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas, was mined from the M/PK(S) unit within the South Lobe, providing continuing confirmation that large, high quality gem diamonds are recovered throughout the kimberlite, in all lobes and phases on a regular basis.

“As Karowe enters its 7th full year of production, the regular recovery of Specials (diamonds>10.8 carats) continues unabated and in line with expectations," she said.

Lucara also recovered a 127 carat top white gem diamond earlier this month.

It unearthed 54 diamonds in excess of 200 carats, including 12 diamonds larger than 300 carats in size, since mining began at Karowe in July 2012.

Lucara also sold 180 diamonds in excess of $1 million each and 10 diamonds have sold for more than $10 million each.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished