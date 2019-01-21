ALROSA unearths a diamond weighing nearly 200 carats

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

A unique stone measuring 40x31x20 mm and weighing 191.46 carats was unearthed at the Udachnaya diamond pipe in mid-January 2019. The mined diamond is transparent, with a slight yellowish tinge, the company said in a press release distributed on Tuesday.“Since the beginning of the development in 1967, the pipe has given hundreds of large diamonds to our company. In the near future, this rare specimen will go to the United Selling Organization for the detailed study and evaluation,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board and Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA, said.The Udachnaya diamond pipe was discovered in 1955. It is among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and worldwide.Previously, ALROSA also announced that its list of long-term customers within the contract period covering 2018–2020 was supplemented by six new companies, including Chow Sang Sang Jewellery (China), Kapu Gems (India), Mohit Diamonds (India), VD Global (India), M. Suresh Company (UAE) and Richold SA (Switzerland), and now the miner supplies gem-quality diamonds under 59 long-term contracts, and industrial diamonds - under 10 contracts.