Exclusive
The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own
The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...
Yesterday
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
21 january 2019
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
ALROSA unearths a diamond weighing nearly 200 carats
Image credit: ALROSA
“Since the beginning of the development in 1967, the pipe has given hundreds of large diamonds to our company. In the near future, this rare specimen will go to the United Selling Organization for the detailed study and evaluation,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board and Director of the United Sales Organization at ALROSA, said.
The Udachnaya diamond pipe was discovered in 1955. It is among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and worldwide.
Previously, ALROSA also announced that its list of long-term customers within the contract period covering 2018–2020 was supplemented by six new companies, including Chow Sang Sang Jewellery (China), Kapu Gems (India), Mohit Diamonds (India), VD Global (India), M. Suresh Company (UAE) and Richold SA (Switzerland), and now the miner supplies gem-quality diamonds under 59 long-term contracts, and industrial diamonds - under 10 contracts.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg