The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

Stornoway appoints new Vice President, Operations

Stornoway Diamond Corporation has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Sévigny to the position of Vice President, Operations, effective immediately.
Pat Godin, President and CEO of Stornoway, noted that Sévigny’s extended experience and leadership skills will help the company take new steps forward reaching better results.
“Patrick is recognized for his ability to overcome challenges, his innovative approach, his great concern in maintaining harmonious relations with stakeholders and his important advocacy for health and safety. His capacity of bringing a team together, his experience, the respect he demonstrates towards others and his leadership are essential elements in accomplishing our objectives. We are happy that he has accepted to take on this new role within Stornoway,” he said. 
Sévigny served as Manager - Mining Operations at Renard for the last four years. He has exceptional knowledge of the mine and people who work there which will help him take up his new position and achieve success for the company.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

