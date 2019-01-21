Stornoway appoints new Vice President, Operations

Today

Stornoway Diamond Corporation has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Sévigny to the position of Vice President, Operations, effective immediately.

Pat Godin, President and CEO of Stornoway, noted that Sévigny’s extended experience and leadership skills will help the company take new steps forward reaching better results.

“Patrick is recognized for his ability to overcome challenges, his innovative approach, his great concern in maintaining harmonious relations with stakeholders and his important advocacy for health and safety. His capacity of bringing a team together, his experience, the respect he demonstrates towards others and his leadership are essential elements in accomplishing our objectives. We are happy that he has accepted to take on this new role within Stornoway,” he said.

Sévigny served as Manager - Mining Operations at Renard for the last four years. He has exceptional knowledge of the mine and people who work there which will help him take up his new position and achieve success for the company.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg