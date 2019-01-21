JA hires Regina Ciarleglio as Director of Membership

Today

Jewelers of America (JA), the national jewellery trade organisation, has given the post of its Director of Membership to Regina Ciarleglio, says a press note from the association.

Ciarleglio will be responsible for the operations of the Membership Department, including membership development and retention.

“We are thrilled to welcome Regina Ciarleglio to Jewelers of America. Regina has a breadth of industry knowledge and experiences and she will be a tremendous asset as we turn our focus to providing added membership value, prioritizing members engagement and increasing membership,” says JA President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.

Ciarleglio has been working in the industry for 25 years and has gained an extensive experience in the watch and jewellery sector working for Cartier, Swiss Army Brands, Gucci, GE Capital and Worthy, Inc.

She has served on the board of Jewelers Vigilance Committee and is currently on the board of the Women’s Jewelry Association. She is currently attending GIA as a Graduate Gemologist candidate.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg