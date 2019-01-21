Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

JA hires Regina Ciarleglio as Director of Membership

News

Jewelers of America (JA), the national jewellery trade organisation, has given the post of its Director of Membership to Regina Ciarleglio, says a press note from the association.
Ciarleglio will be responsible for the operations of the Membership Department, including membership development and retention.
“We are thrilled to welcome Regina Ciarleglio to Jewelers of America. Regina has a breadth of industry knowledge and experiences and she will be a tremendous asset as we turn our focus to providing added membership value, prioritizing members engagement and increasing membership,” says JA President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.
Ciarleglio has been working in the industry for 25 years and has gained an extensive experience in the watch and jewellery sector working for Cartier, Swiss Army Brands, Gucci, GE Capital and Worthy, Inc. 
She has served on the board of Jewelers Vigilance Committee and is currently on the board of the  Women’s Jewelry Association.  She is currently attending GIA as a Graduate Gemologist candidate. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 

