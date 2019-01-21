ZCDC lines up diamond exploration activities

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning to conduct exploration work in Chihota, Mashonaland East Province as part of its expansion outside Marange, according to a local newspaper.The company also had exploration work scheduled for Chimanimani, Kezi, Binga and Mwenezi.“Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company intends to carry out mineral exploration in Chihota communal lands in Marondera district,” it said in a notice.“According to the Environmental Management Act, this development requires that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) be carried out. As such, ZCDC contracted the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre to conduct an EIA study for the diamond exploration project”.ZCDC said early this month that it would invest $32 million in exploration projects.It was targeting an output of 4.1 million carats this year from 2.8 million carats produced last year.Russia’s ALROSA and Chinese partly-owned Anjin were recently selected by Zimbabwe’s government as the two foreign companies to partner the state-diamond firm in exploring and mining diamonds.