The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

ZCDC lines up diamond exploration activities

zcdc_logo.pngState-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning to conduct exploration work in Chihota, Mashonaland East Province as part of its expansion outside Marange, according to a local newspaper.
The company also had exploration work scheduled for Chimanimani, Kezi, Binga and Mwenezi. 
 “Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company intends to carry out mineral exploration in Chihota communal lands in Marondera district,” it said in a notice. 
“According to the Environmental Management Act, this development requires that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) be carried out. As such, ZCDC contracted the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre to conduct an EIA study for the diamond exploration project”.
ZCDC said early this month that it would invest $32 million in exploration projects.
It was targeting an output of 4.1 million carats this year from 2.8 million carats produced last year. 
Russia’s ALROSA and Chinese partly-owned Anjin were recently selected by Zimbabwe’s government as the two foreign companies to partner the state-diamond firm in exploring and mining diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


