Exclusive

The Russian Diamond Line: We do not believe that gifted persons would win through on their own

The Russian Diamond Line, a Moscow international jewellery contest of jewellery design, has been held for a decade already. At the end of the year, the results of the jubilee RDL-2018 contest were summed up, and on December 14, the prizewinners of the...

Today

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

North Arrow reports microdiamond and till sampling results Mel diamond project, Nunavut

Today
News

north_arrow_logo.jpgNorth Arrow Minerals Inc. provided an update on the Company’s 100% owned Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut, including the first microdiamond recoveries from kimberlite ML8 (Lower) and initial kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) results from 2018 till samples.
According to the company, kimberlite ML8 (Lower) is significantly diamondiferous, returning 8 diamonds greater than the 0.106 mm sieve size, including one diamond greater than the 0.85 mm sieve size, from caustic fusion processing of 24 kg of drill core;
Caustic fusion processing of an additional 79.5 kg from the kimberlite ML8 surface showing (ML8 (Upper)) returned 13 diamonds greater than the 0.106 mm sieve size including one diamond greater than the 0.85 mm sieve size.
New kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) targets have been highlighted by preliminary results received for 144 of 447 till samples from the 2018 field program. KIM sorting of the remaining 303 till samples is ongoing.
President and CEO Ken Armstrong commented, “ML8 (Lower) is the second diamond bearing kimberlite to be identified at the Mel Diamond Project, and today’s results suggest it has strong potential to host a population of commercial sized (+1mm) diamonds. Furthermore, preliminary results from the 2018 till sampling program have expanded the exploration potential of this 56,075 ha property outside of the established KIM trains that led to the discovery of the ML8 (Upper), ML8 (Lower) and ML345 kimberlites. Planning is underway for a 2019 field program that will further evaluate the size and grade potential of these kimberlites and will test these new and existing KIM target areas.”

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished