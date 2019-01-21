North Arrow reports microdiamond and till sampling results Mel diamond project, Nunavut

North Arrow Minerals Inc. provided an update on the Company’s 100% owned Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut, including the first microdiamond recoveries from kimberlite ML8 (Lower) and initial kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) results from 2018 till samples.According to the company, kimberlite ML8 (Lower) is significantly diamondiferous, returning 8 diamonds greater than the 0.106 mm sieve size, including one diamond greater than the 0.85 mm sieve size, from caustic fusion processing of 24 kg of drill core;Caustic fusion processing of an additional 79.5 kg from the kimberlite ML8 surface showing (ML8 (Upper)) returned 13 diamonds greater than the 0.106 mm sieve size including one diamond greater than the 0.85 mm sieve size.New kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) targets have been highlighted by preliminary results received for 144 of 447 till samples from the 2018 field program. KIM sorting of the remaining 303 till samples is ongoing.President and CEO Ken Armstrong commented, “ML8 (Lower) is the second diamond bearing kimberlite to be identified at the Mel Diamond Project, and today’s results suggest it has strong potential to host a population of commercial sized (+1mm) diamonds. Furthermore, preliminary results from the 2018 till sampling program have expanded the exploration potential of this 56,075 ha property outside of the established KIM trains that led to the discovery of the ML8 (Upper), ML8 (Lower) and ML345 kimberlites. Planning is underway for a 2019 field program that will further evaluate the size and grade potential of these kimberlites and will test these new and existing KIM target areas.”