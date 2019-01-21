Exclusive

STPL wins AICRA Award for work in AI and Robotics

Surat-based STPL received an AICRA award for “Best use of Artificial Intelligence in Robotics” at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit & Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on January 17, 2019, says a press note from the company.

news_28012019_stpl.png
Image credit: STPL


The AICRA AI Awards is India's First Global Award Ceremony in Artificial Intelligence, initiated by New Delhi based All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA), a Non-Profit with over 35,000 members. The awards are conferred to companies which are successfully implementing Artificial Intelligence in Robots to make machines that are more efficient and deliver smarter results.
Having already transformed the global diamond processing industry with its pioneering work in laser technologies, STPL is now poised to usher in a new era of robotics in the industry. STPL has already developed the world's first robots, called ROBOMATIC and ROBOCUT for the diamond industry. The Artificial Intelligence powered Robot by STPL, performs complex diamond cutting operations with utmost precision.
Reflecting on the AICRA AI Award, Rahul Gaywala, CEO, STPL said, "The diamond processing industry is poised to get the most from the AI-powered robotic automation – as everything in diamond industry revolves around just two major aspects – precision and quality. It is really heart-warming to see that the trend-setting work by STPL is getting recognition at an esteemed national platform like AICRA".
Established in 1993, STPL develops advanced technological solutions for the diamond industry, such as diamond analysis and planning, diamond cutting, blocking, and all processes to safe-diamond trading. A trendsetter, STPL had developed laser diamond cutting technology for the first time in India.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 


