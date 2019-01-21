Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Lucara forges ahead with Karowe underground mine development

lucara_news.pngLucara Diamond, which embarked on a technical programme to support a feasibility study for a potential underground operation at its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, is making progress with the project.
It said that $23-million was spent out of a 2018 budget of $29-million in support of this work, which resulted in substantial de-risking of the key technical components associated with the potential underground development.
The programme included a mineral resource update, geotechnical drilling of the country rock and AK06 kimberlites, hydrogeological drilling and modelling, and mining trade-off studies to address risks and issues identified during the Preliminary Economic Assessment. 
“The updated mineral resource completed in 2018 highlighted the important contribution of the higher-grade, higher-value EM/PK(S) geological unit as we mine deeper in the south lobe and has necessarily re-focused our approach to the Karowe underground study,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
She said the EM/PK(S) area had produced some of Karowe’s most valuable diamonds, including the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona gem and the 813 carat Constellation stone.
“In 2019 we will be evaluating various mining scenarios that have the potential to access this valuable ore as early as possible in the underground mining schedule,” said Thomas.
“The feasibility study will be completed by in the second half of 2019.”
A $14.8-million budget was approved to complete the 2019 technical programme and final feasibility study.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

