Lucara forges ahead with Karowe underground mine development

Lucara Diamond, which embarked on a technical programme to support a feasibility study for a potential underground operation at its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, is making progress with the project.It said that $23-million was spent out of a 2018 budget of $29-million in support of this work, which resulted in substantial de-risking of the key technical components associated with the potential underground development.The programme included a mineral resource update, geotechnical drilling of the country rock and AK06 kimberlites, hydrogeological drilling and modelling, and mining trade-off studies to address risks and issues identified during the Preliminary Economic Assessment.“The updated mineral resource completed in 2018 highlighted the important contribution of the higher-grade, higher-value EM/PK(S) geological unit as we mine deeper in the south lobe and has necessarily re-focused our approach to the Karowe underground study,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.She said the EM/PK(S) area had produced some of Karowe’s most valuable diamonds, including the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona gem and the 813 carat Constellation stone.“In 2019 we will be evaluating various mining scenarios that have the potential to access this valuable ore as early as possible in the underground mining schedule,” said Thomas.“The feasibility study will be completed by in the second half of 2019.”A $14.8-million budget was approved to complete the 2019 technical programme and final feasibility study.