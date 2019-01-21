Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

BlueRock gets carat, grade increase as tonnage slightly dips at Kareevlei cluster

BlueRock Diamonds said there has been a 3% reduction in tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster at its mine in South Africa as well as a 2.2% increase in carats and a 5.4% jump in grade.
The report, prepared by Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants, updated a 2013 report on the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster, which comprised of the KV1, KV2, and KV3 pipes at the site.
BlueRock said the main changes in the new report included the addition of a portion of the KV5 pipe to the mineral resource as well as amendments to the KV2 and KV3 geological models.
It also included the depletion of the mined portion of the KV2 resource. 
“This demonstrates the extremely early stage nature of operations at Kareevlei and the significant upside that remains at our five known kimberlite pipes,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh. 
“KV5 now forms part of our inferred resource statement and our trial mining last year showed that this pipe produces larger, higher value diamonds with an initial estimate of $411 per carat, so we look forward to unlocking the further value going forward.”
The total tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster were now estimated at 7.74 million with a grade of 4.7 carats per hundred tonnes and 367,000 contained carats.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

