BlueRock gets carat, grade increase as tonnage slightly dips at Kareevlei cluster

BlueRock Diamonds said there has been a 3% reduction in tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster at its mine in South Africa as well as a 2.2% increase in carats and a 5.4% jump in grade.

The report, prepared by Z Star Mineral Resource Consultants, updated a 2013 report on the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster, which comprised of the KV1, KV2, and KV3 pipes at the site.

BlueRock said the main changes in the new report included the addition of a portion of the KV5 pipe to the mineral resource as well as amendments to the KV2 and KV3 geological models.

It also included the depletion of the mined portion of the KV2 resource.

“This demonstrates the extremely early stage nature of operations at Kareevlei and the significant upside that remains at our five known kimberlite pipes,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.



“KV5 now forms part of our inferred resource statement and our trial mining last year showed that this pipe produces larger, higher value diamonds with an initial estimate of $411 per carat, so we look forward to unlocking the further value going forward.”

The total tonnes at the Kareevlei kimberlite cluster were now estimated at 7.74 million with a grade of 4.7 carats per hundred tonnes and 367,000 contained carats.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished