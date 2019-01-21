Beatrice Sturtevant appointed Managing Director of CJA

The association said that Sturtevant would bring her extended experience in the translation and localisation industry, including management, project management, client services and production. She recently served as the Director of Operations at Alexa Translations and also Business Unit Manager for CLS Lexi-Tech, a division of Lionbridge.
Sturtevant possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in regards to risk management, operational efficiency, and professional development initiatives, says CJA.
Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels