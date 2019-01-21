NCSU develops a new method of diamond fibers creation

Today

Researchers from North Carolina State University managed to grow diamond fibers by exposing carbon fibers or nanotubes to the pulsed laser annealing (PLA) method, says news.ncsu.edu.

The report says that in order to create diamond fibes carbon nanotubes need to be treated with nanosecond laser pulses, which melt carbon, and then immediately cooled down. The advantage of such method is that other conditions, such as high temperatures and pressures are unnecessary.

The created diamond fibers can be reportedly used in any sphere of humans’ lives, notably for the creation of lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Previously is was said that many diamond producers express their concern about the negative influence of a growing synthetic diamond sector on the mining sector while constantly developing technologies make the process of man made diamond creation even easier.

The report also says that NCSU has already filed for a patent licensing the technology.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg