Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

NCSU develops a new method of diamond fibers creation

Today
News

Researchers from North Carolina State University managed to grow diamond fibers by exposing carbon fibers or nanotubes to the pulsed laser annealing (PLA) method, says news.ncsu.edu. 
The report says that in order to create diamond fibes carbon nanotubes need to be treated with nanosecond laser pulses, which melt carbon, and then immediately cooled down. The advantage of such method is that other conditions, such as high temperatures and pressures are unnecessary.
The created diamond fibers can be reportedly used in any sphere of humans’ lives, notably for the creation of lab-grown diamond jewellery. 
Previously is was said that many diamond producers express their concern about the negative influence of a growing synthetic diamond sector on the mining sector while constantly developing technologies make the process of man made diamond creation even easier. 
The report also says that NCSU has already filed for a patent licensing the technology.  

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished