Canadian Gemmological Association (CGA) decided to launch diamond cutting, polishing and grading courses for the citizens of Canada, says Jewellery Business.The courses will reportedly start in Toronto in February while in Vancouver they will begin in May. Only eight students will be admitted for each class. They will be taught to grade white round diamonds.The aim of the program is to teach the students to use grading tools and the 4C report to identify the price of the stone among other things.The association was also reported to give advance level courses, which will take place in the same cities starting from May to August, 2019.