New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Zimbabwe selects Alrosa, Anjin to mine diamonds – report

Russia’s Alrosa and Chinese partly owned Anjin have been selected by Zimbabwe’s government as the two foreign companies to partner the state-diamond firm in exploring and mining diamonds, according to a local newspaper.
“…the President has put the Zimbabwean interest at the heart of exploitation of those diamonds only accepting foreign participation by way of selecting companies from Russia (Alrosa) and China (Anjin),” said presidential spokesperson George Charamba.
Zimbabwe said last December that it would limit diamond exploration and mining in the country to only four companies. 
The state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and Murowa Diamonds were currently mining diamonds in the country.
Mines minister Winston Chitando said Harare settled for only four players for easy monitoring of the mining and selling of diamonds. 
Alrosa said recently that it set up its subsidiary, Alrosa Zimbabwe last month in Harare and its geologists as well as mining engineers were expected in the country next month to start operations.
Anjin previously mined diamonds in the country until 2015 when former President Robert Mugabe’s government decided not to renew operating licences of mining companies that operated in Marange, which led to the formation of ZCDC.
Anjin was jointly owned by Chinese companies Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company and Matt Bronze — an investment arm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


