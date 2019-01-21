Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

De Beers lifts 2018 output to 35.3 mln cts

de_beers_logo.pngDe Beers lifted its fourth quarter diamond output by 12 percent to 9.1 million carats, bringing total production for 2018 to 35.3 million carats compared to 33,5 million carats produced in 2017, according to Anglo American.
The diversified mining group said De Beers’ 2018 output was in the lower half of the production guidance range of 35-36 million carats.
Output was driven mainly by planned production increase at Orapa mine, in Botswana.
Rough diamond sales volumes totalled 9.9 million carats from three sales cycles during the fourth quarter compared with 8.2 million carats from the same number of sales cycles during the equivalent period in 2017. 
It said full year rough diamond sales volumes were 4% lower at 33.7 million carats compared with 35.1 million carats in 2017.
“2018 sales volumes were also lower than production, driven by lower demand for lower value rough diamonds in the second half of 2018,” said Anglo.
Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ 2019 production guidance was between 31 and 33 million carats, subject to trading conditions.
The lower production, it said, was driven by the process of exiting from the Venetia open pit with the underground becoming the principal source of ore from 2023. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

