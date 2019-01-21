Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

ALROSA’s 2018 sales decreased by 8% y-o-y

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA has announced today its operational results for Q4 and 12 months of 2018. The company’s diamond production in 12 months declined by 7% to 36.6 mn ct y-o-y while in Q4 the production decreased by 2% q-o-q to 10.3 mn ct.
In Q4 2018, the average diamond grade per tonne of ore increased 2.3 times q-o-q (down 0.2% y-o-y) to 1.38 cpt and in 12M 2018, the average diamond grade was flat at 0.91 cpt, showing a 10% y-o-y decrease.
ALROSA said that such decrease of the production results was due to the shutdown of the Mir underground mine (UM), the completion of open-pit mining at the Udachnaya pipe as well as seasonal suspension of production at alluvial deposits.
ALROSA’s 12M diamond sales also decreased by 8% y-o-y to 38.1 mn carats. In Q4 rough diamond sales (ex. polished diamond sales) were 9 mn carats (up 34% q-o-q). In Q4 2018, average realised prices for gem-quality diamonds fell by 23% q-o-q (up 10% y-o-y) to $153/ct due to a lower share of large diamonds sales. In 12M 2018, the average realised prices grew by 21% and reached $164/ct.
In value terms, Q4 sales declined by 13% q-o-q to $845 mn (down 7% y-o-y), with diamond sales (ex. polished diamonds) amounting to $824 mn. In 2018 total sales increased by $241 mn (up 6% y-o-y) to $4,507 mn. Diamond sales rose by $242 mn, despite lower sales in carats by 8%.
In 2019 the company’s production outlook is expected at 38 m carats.
ALROSA also noted a weaker demand for lower priced stones by the end of 2018. Such situation has formed mostly due to diamond oversupply on the market, rupee devaluation and lower liquidity in India, thus prices for uncertified melee diamonds went down and their cutting and polishing has become unprofitable under flat personnel expenses.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg  

