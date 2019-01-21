ALROSA’s 2018 sales decreased by 8% y-o-y

ALROSA has announced today its operational results for Q4 and 12 months of 2018. The company’s diamond production in 12 months declined by 7% to 36.6 mn ct y-o-y while in Q4 the production decreased by 2% q-o-q to 10.3 mn ct.In Q4 2018, the average diamond grade per tonne of ore increased 2.3 times q-o-q (down 0.2% y-o-y) to 1.38 cpt and in 12M 2018, the average diamond grade was flat at 0.91 cpt, showing a 10% y-o-y decrease.ALROSA said that such decrease of the production results was due to the shutdown of the Mir underground mine (UM), the completion of open-pit mining at the Udachnaya pipe as well as seasonal suspension of production at alluvial deposits.ALROSA’s 12M diamond sales also decreased by 8% y-o-y to 38.1 mn carats. In Q4 rough diamond sales (ex. polished diamond sales) were 9 mn carats (up 34% q-o-q). In Q4 2018, average realised prices for gem-quality diamonds fell by 23% q-o-q (up 10% y-o-y) to $153/ct due to a lower share of large diamonds sales. In 12M 2018, the average realised prices grew by 21% and reached $164/ct.In value terms, Q4 sales declined by 13% q-o-q to $845 mn (down 7% y-o-y), with diamond sales (ex. polished diamonds) amounting to $824 mn. In 2018 total sales increased by $241 mn (up 6% y-o-y) to $4,507 mn. Diamond sales rose by $242 mn, despite lower sales in carats by 8%.In 2019 the company’s production outlook is expected at 38 m carats.ALROSA also noted a weaker demand for lower priced stones by the end of 2018. Such situation has formed mostly due to diamond oversupply on the market, rupee devaluation and lower liquidity in India, thus prices for uncertified melee diamonds went down and their cutting and polishing has become unprofitable under flat personnel expenses.