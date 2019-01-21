Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

BGJF gearing up to present extraordinary Thai skills in jewelry making 

The 63rd edition of the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair (BGJF), which will take place from February 20 to 24, 2019 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, will showcase extraordinary Thai skills in jewelry making, ready to serve a global audience, says a press note from the organisers.
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), organizer of the show, will present Thailand’s “Magic Hands”, a global campaign to highlight the country’s exceptional craftsmanship.
“For many decades, Thailand has been well recognized all over the world as a manufacturer of quality jewelry with beautiful designs and intricate craftsmanship. Today, I would rate Thai-made jewelry as one of the leading products from the country which has brought much pride and joy to all Thais” said Ms Banjongjitt Angsusingh, Director General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand.
For the upcoming edition, buyers from leading markets, notably the United States, EU, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Middle East and ASEAN, have pre-registered to come to source the wide variety of products.
Special exhibitions include “The New Faces,” featuring over 120 SMEs exhibitors from across the country; “The Jewellers,” “Innovation and Design Showcase” and “Design Bazaar” whose selection includes innovative and eye-capturing jewelry pieces. Exhibitors have spoken highly of the merits of the BGJF as a major opportunity to restock gems and jewelry.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



