BGJF gearing up to present extraordinary Thai skills in jewelry making 

The 63rd edition of the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair (BGJF), which will take place from February 20 to 24, 2019 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, will showcase extraordinary Thai skills in jewelry making, ready to serve a global audience, says a press note from the organisers.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), organizer of the show, will present Thailand’s “Magic Hands”, a global campaign to highlight the country’s exceptional craftsmanship.

“For many decades, Thailand has been well recognized all over the world as a manufacturer of quality jewelry with beautiful designs and intricate craftsmanship. Today, I would rate Thai-made jewelry as one of the leading products from the country which has brought much pride and joy to all Thais” said Ms Banjongjitt Angsusingh, Director General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand.

For the upcoming edition, buyers from leading markets, notably the United States, EU, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Middle East and ASEAN, have pre-registered to come to source the wide variety of products.

Special exhibitions include “The New Faces,” featuring over 120 SMEs exhibitors from across the country; “The Jewellers,” “Innovation and Design Showcase” and “Design Bazaar” whose selection includes innovative and eye-capturing jewelry pieces. Exhibitors have spoken highly of the merits of the BGJF as a major opportunity to restock gems and jewelry.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished