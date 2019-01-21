Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Vicenzaoro Show dedicated to the “Sustainable Creativity”

The organizers of the January 18-23 Vicenzaoro show chose the “Sustainable creativity” as the theme of its winter edition.
The theme was selected since sustainability is becoming more topical and because the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the main organizer, signed an agreement with UN Global Compact to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts.
Ugo Ravanelli, IEG Managing Director, said that sustainable creativity is no longer a trend but the direction in which the whole sector is heading. 
A Nielsen study entitled “The sustainability Imperative”, shows that brands that demonstrated a commitment towards sustainability grew by more than 4%, while those that did not, grew by less than 1%, the organizers said.
Furthermore, 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for products made by companies that demonstrate social and environmental commitment, in particular, 51% of consumers between the age of 50 and 64, idexonline reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

