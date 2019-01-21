Vicenzaoro Show dedicated to the “Sustainable Creativity”

Today

The organizers of the January 18-23 Vicenzaoro show chose the “Sustainable creativity” as the theme of its winter edition.

The theme was selected since sustainability is becoming more topical and because the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the main organizer, signed an agreement with UN Global Compact to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts.

Ugo Ravanelli, IEG Managing Director, said that sustainable creativity is no longer a trend but the direction in which the whole sector is heading.

A Nielsen study entitled “The sustainability Imperative”, shows that brands that demonstrated a commitment towards sustainability grew by more than 4%, while those that did not, grew by less than 1%, the organizers said.

Furthermore, 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for products made by companies that demonstrate social and environmental commitment, in particular, 51% of consumers between the age of 50 and 64, idexonline reported.





Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels