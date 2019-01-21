Diamond Fields exports more diamonds from Namibia ahead of Feb Antwerp sale

Diamond Fields has exported a 22,166.81 carat parcel of gross weight unpolished rough diamonds recovered from the ML111 licence offshore Namibia for independent valuation, processing and final sorting ahead of a sale next month in Antwerp.The stones would be mixed with a 25,151.60 carat parcel of diamonds that the company shipped last December.The latest parcel of diamonds were recovered between December 6, 2018 and January 11, 2019.Diamond Fields and the operators would conduct a review of initial operational and financial performance following the sale of the diamond parcels.Information obtained would be used to determine the future mine plan to optimise potential returns from the ML111 resource.It said a six months' (non-continuous) mining programme on ML111 was expected to recommence later in 2019.