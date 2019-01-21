Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

AGD Diamonds provides its workers with «SOGAZ» voluntary medical insurance

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD Diamonds said it decided to provide its employers with the voluntary medical insurance by «SOGAZ», which had been recognised the winner of the miner’s tender.
The voluntary medical insurance will be granted to about a thousand of the workers of the company, which operates in the Arkhangelsk Province. 
According to AGD Diamonds, the company has also engaged the services of JSC «SOGAZ» and PJSIC «INGOSSTRAH» to insure its career and tailing pit.
AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province.
During the last auction in 2018 held by AGD Diamonds in early December, the company earned more than $ 25 million from sales on the e-trading platform of its subsidiary, Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. The diamond miner raked in 18.932 billion rubles from sales over 11 months of 2018, which is 35% up compared with 2017, when it gained 14.018 billion rubles. 
In 2018, the company increased its tax payments remitting 3.076 billion rubles to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province (against 2.254 billion rubles in 2017) and 87.64 million rubles to the budget of the Russian Federation (against 28.18 million in 2017).

