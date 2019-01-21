AGD Diamonds provides its workers with «SOGAZ» voluntary medical insurance

AGD Diamonds said it decided to provide its employers with the voluntary medical insurance by «SOGAZ», which had been recognised the winner of the miner’s tender.The voluntary medical insurance will be granted to about a thousand of the workers of the company, which operates in the Arkhangelsk Province.According to AGD Diamonds, the company has also engaged the services of JSC «SOGAZ» and PJSIC «INGOSSTRAH» to insure its career and tailing pit.AGD Diamonds develops the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province.During the last auction in 2018 held by AGD Diamonds in early December, the company earned more than $ 25 million from sales on the e-trading platform of its subsidiary, Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. The diamond miner raked in 18.932 billion rubles from sales over 11 months of 2018, which is 35% up compared with 2017, when it gained 14.018 billion rubles.In 2018, the company increased its tax payments remitting 3.076 billion rubles to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province (against 2.254 billion rubles in 2017) and 87.64 million rubles to the budget of the Russian Federation (against 28.18 million in 2017).