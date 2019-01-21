Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

21 january 2019

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

New AI-based technology Ringo to help buyers select their diamonds online

Diamond Pro has announced the launch of its new one-of-a-kind tool, Ringo, which helps buyers set their mind when choosing a diamond online, comparing the parameters of hundreds of diamonds, said the company. 
Ringo is a AI based tool which carries out a complete analysis of diamonds comparing them basing on the clients’ preferences and budget. 

news_23012019_ringo.png

            Image credit: Diamond Pro  

A buyer only needs to choose the parameters of a search such as shape, setting, metal and budget and Ringo starts its search for a diamond exclusively from a James Allen online store, providing data about the stone’s clarity, colour and fluorescence. 
However, the novelty is that the AI tool indicated the clarity of the stone in percent - AI technology can spot inclusions – a particle or flaw visible to the naked eye. Ringo’s AI model is trained to use human-like visual perception to determine if each diamond is eye-clean, once the diamond is placed in a ring setting of the buyer’s choice.
The project was developed by Michael Fried, a leading diamond manufacturer with long experience in diamond industry. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

  



