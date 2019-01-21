New AI-based technology Ringo to help buyers select their diamonds online

Diamond Pro has announced the launch of its new one-of-a-kind tool, Ringo, which helps buyers set their mind when choosing a diamond online, comparing the parameters of hundreds of diamonds, said the company.

Ringo is a AI based tool which carries out a complete analysis of diamonds comparing them basing on the clients’ preferences and budget.

Image credit: Diamond Pro

A buyer only needs to choose the parameters of a search such as shape, setting, metal and budget and Ringo starts its search for a diamond exclusively from a James Allen online store, providing data about the stone’s clarity, colour and fluorescence.However, the novelty is that the AI tool indicated the clarity of the stone in percent - AI technology can spot inclusions – a particle or flaw visible to the naked eye. Ringo’s AI model is trained to use human-like visual perception to determine if each diamond is eye-clean, once the diamond is placed in a ring setting of the buyer’s choice.The project was developed by Michael Fried, a leading diamond manufacturer with long experience in diamond industry.