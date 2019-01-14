Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

Yesterday

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Angola’s Endiama wants to produce 14 mln carats of diamonds by 2022

Today
News

Angolan state-diamond miner, Endiama is targeting to produce 14 million carats by 2022 from 9,4 million carats produced last year, as the company seeks to be among the world’s largest diamond producers, an official has said.
Company president José Manuel Ganga Júnior was quoted by Macauhub as saying Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, would be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.
Russia and Botswana were currently the top two diamond producers in value terms.
Ganga Júnior said that Endiama spent 2018 establishing guidelines for the growth of its diamond output.
He, however, said that the company’s liabilities remained high as it currently stood at $524 million dollars.
“We are working to sell more, to market, to produce more and better [diamonds],” Ganga Júnior said.
“We are also creating conditions for Endiama … that will allow [output] to jump from eight million of carats per year to 14 million carats in 2022.”
Endiama currently holds 17 exploration concessions, of which three were kimberlites and the rest alluvial.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished