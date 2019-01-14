Angola’s Endiama wants to produce 14 mln carats of diamonds by 2022

Today

Angolan state-diamond miner, Endiama is targeting to produce 14 million carats by 2022 from 9,4 million carats produced last year, as the company seeks to be among the world’s largest diamond producers, an official has said.

Company president José Manuel Ganga Júnior was quoted by Macauhub as saying Angola, which was currently the fifth largest diamond producer in the world, would be one of the two leading diamond producing countries by 2022.

Russia and Botswana were currently the top two diamond producers in value terms.

Ganga Júnior said that Endiama spent 2018 establishing guidelines for the growth of its diamond output.

He, however, said that the company’s liabilities remained high as it currently stood at $524 million dollars.

“We are working to sell more, to market, to produce more and better [diamonds],” Ganga Júnior said.

“We are also creating conditions for Endiama … that will allow [output] to jump from eight million of carats per year to 14 million carats in 2022.”

Endiama currently holds 17 exploration concessions, of which three were kimberlites and the rest alluvial.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished