Today

A South African businessperson Zunaid Moti, who owns chrome businesses in South Africa and Zimbabwe, was released from detention in Germany after being held since August, according to Bloomberg.

Moti had been incarcerated on allegations of theft of a pink diamond worth about $14-million from a Russian businessperson.

He was released from a Berlin detention after an arrest warrant issued by Russia was canceled.

“The full exoneration of Moti makes the fact of his detention in Germany all the more unacceptable and we expect a thorough investigation,” Moti’s lawyer, Ulrich Roux, was quoted as saying in a statement.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished