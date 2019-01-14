ZCDC suspends 40 employees over diamond leakage

Exclusive

Today
News

zcdc_logo.pngState-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has suspended more than 40 employees accused of diamond theft in Marange.
The Manica Post reports that the suspended employees were allegedly working in cahoots with illegal miners and diamond buyers.
“It is true that we have suspended more than 40 employees in connection with cases of theft of diamonds,” ZCDC spokesperson Sugar Chagonda was quoted as saying.
“This is a result of the diamond security stakeholder meetings we are having that involve uniformed forces as well as the President’s Office.
“As part of the implementation of the recommendations made at the diamond security stakeholder meetings, we managed to unearth the rampant theft of diamonds hence the suspension of employees implicated in the scam.
It was also reported that 10 criminals recently “bulldozed” their way into the Marange diamond fields and looted two dump trucks of diamond ore.
The criminals were said to be “highly trained and co-ordinated” as they rounded up and disarmed unsuspecting ZCDC security guards on duty.
The clampdown on diamond leakage at ZCDC was expected to go a long way in helping the company achieve its goal of producing 4.1 million carats this year from 2.8 million carats in 2018.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



