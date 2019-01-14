Pangolin raises $367k to continue with Botswana diamond exploration

Pangolin Diamonds has raised $367,000 from a non-brokered private placement financing to continue the exploration programme, inclusive of drilling, at its wholly-owned diamond projects in Botswana.The offering consisted of 7,340,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit.Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.The offering was subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.Pangolin was said to be on the right track to discover a new and significant kimberlite field southeast of the Orapa Kimberlite Field at their Malatswae Diamond Project in Botswana.A total 32 diamonds had been recovered from soil samples to date and 27 within the Malatswae Diamond Project, the largest being 0.19 carats.Drilling had so far discovered a kimberlite dyke where there was a 100 tonne bulk sample underway to determine its potential economics, and no kimberlite pipes had been discovered as yet.