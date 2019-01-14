Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

Yesterday

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Pangolin raises $367k to continue with Botswana diamond exploration

Today
News

pangolin_diamonds-logo.pngPangolin Diamonds has raised $367,000 from a non-brokered private placement financing to continue the exploration programme, inclusive of drilling, at its wholly-owned diamond projects in Botswana.
The offering consisted of 7,340,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit.
Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
The offering was subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Pangolin was said to be on the right track to discover a new and significant kimberlite field southeast of the Orapa Kimberlite Field at their Malatswae Diamond Project in Botswana.
A total 32 diamonds had been recovered from soil samples to date and 27 within the Malatswae Diamond Project, the largest being 0.19 carats.
Drilling had so far discovered a kimberlite dyke where there was a 100 tonne bulk sample underway to determine its potential economics, and no kimberlite pipes had been discovered as yet.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished