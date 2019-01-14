Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

Diamond production at Rio Tinto declines 12% in Q4; 15% in 2018

news_06072018_riotinto.pngRio Tinto Group reported a 15% decline in diamond production in 2018 as compared to the previous year in its production results for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, and the full year that was released last week.
The miner reported that production declined in Q4 2018 by 12% over the previous quarter, and attributed the drop mainly on account of Argyle, where annual carat production was 18% lower than in 2017, and where Q4 production fell by 47% to 3.21 mn cts as compared to 6.15 mn cts a year earlier. According to Rio Tinto, the drop was because production in 2017 was enhanced by the processing of higher grade alluvial tailings.
The miner reported that the total production for the year, inclusive of Argyle, which is 100% owned by Rio Tinto, and its share of the Diavik mine, owned 60% only by Rio Tinto, stood at 18.4 mn cts, as against the 21.6 mn carats produced in 2017.
At Diavik, carats recovered in 2018 at 4.36 mn cts was 3% lower than the 4.49 mn cts recovered in 2017. The marginal drop was attributed to lower recovered grade, which was partially offset by higher ore processing. The A21 project successfully mined first ore in March 2018 and reached commercial production during the fourth quarter.
Rio Tinto attributes the diamond production decline mainly on account of lower carat production at its Argyle mine in Australia, which is nearing the end of its productive mine life. Rio Tinto said that production guidance for 2019 was between 15 and 17 mn carats.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


