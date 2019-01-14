Exclusive

New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies

After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...

The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...

14 january 2019

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

Leviev gets back stake in Zambian emerald mine

Today
news_21012019_leviev.jpgIsraeli diamond billionaire Lev Leviev has regained ownership of a 50 percent stake in an emerald mine in Zambia at the heart of a $50-million dispute, according to a media report.
Bloomberg reports Zambia’s Patent and Companies Registration Agency (Pacra) had reversed a decision to strip Leviev of his equity in Gemcanton Investments through his local unit.
Leviev’s lawyer, Dickson Jere, was said to have threatened to institute legal and criminal proceedings following changes to Gemcanton’s shareholding on December 31.
Pacra admitted in a letter seen by the news agency that it had “inadvertently accepted” the changes made last month and was now aware that disputing shareholders had an ongoing court case.
Wolle, a company owned by Abdoulaye Ndiaye, who built the Gemcanton mine before selling 50% to Leviev, had been in legal battles with Leviev’s company, which claims Ndiaye owes it more than $50-million, according to Bloomberg.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


