Leviev gets back stake in Zambian emerald mine

Israeli diamond billionaire Lev Leviev has regained ownership of a 50 percent stake in an emerald mine in Zambia at the heart of a $50-million dispute, according to a media report.Bloomberg reports Zambia’s Patent and Companies Registration Agency (Pacra) had reversed a decision to strip Leviev of his equity in Gemcanton Investments through his local unit.Leviev’s lawyer, Dickson Jere, was said to have threatened to institute legal and criminal proceedings following changes to Gemcanton’s shareholding on December 31.Pacra admitted in a letter seen by the news agency that it had “inadvertently accepted” the changes made last month and was now aware that disputing shareholders had an ongoing court case.Wolle, a company owned by Abdoulaye Ndiaye, who built the Gemcanton mine before selling 50% to Leviev, had been in legal battles with Leviev’s company, which claims Ndiaye owes it more than $50-million, according to Bloomberg.