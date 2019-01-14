Rebecca Foerster Heads ALROSA USA Inc.

Today

ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, has appointed Rebecca Foerster as President ALROSA USA Inc. Until recently, Ms. Foerster served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing at New York’s Leo Schachter Diamonds, one of the largest diamond suppliers in the United States.In the new position, Ms. Foerster will be involved in all aspects of the work at ALROSA’s USA office, located in New York. Principally, she will be responsible for the development of polished diamonds sales and customer service.Rebecca Foerster has worked at Leo Schachter Diamonds since 2014. Prior to that (since 2007), she held the position of Vice President at the US Representative office of Rio Tinto, one of the three largest diamond mining companies in the world. In 1998-2007, she served as Vice President of marketing for Frederick Goldman Inc. (New York), a jewelry manufacturer, specializing in the bridal market and brand development. Prior to that, she worked at large advertising agencies and corporations such as Revlon, Unilever and Benckiser in strategic marketing and branding positions for over 15 years.“The United States is the world’s largest market for diamond jewelry consumption. For this reason, special requirements are placed on the person who will represent ALROSA’s interests there. Ms. Foerster has a wealth of experience in companies that represent almost all parts of the diamond pipeline, from diamond mining to diamond jewelry sales. She knows the specifics of the diamond business and is well aware of American market needs. We are certainly glad that Ms. Foerster has joined our team. We believe that her experience and expertise will best help to solve our US company’s tasks,” Yury Okoemov, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented on the appointment.ALROSA’s office in New York was opened in 2006, but since 2016, it has not been operating for organizational reasons. The full-scale operation was resumed in 2018, when two rough diamond auctions were held there. This year, ALROSA plans to hold four rough diamond auctions in New York and significantly increase its office activity in selling its own polished diamonds.