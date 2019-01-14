Exclusive
New lending will have to be fully asset-backed with true provenance and transparency in the flow of goods and monies
After handling Gem & Jewellery (G&J) industry financing as a banker for many years, Erik A Jens sees an opportunity now that numerous banks are withdrawing from the sector. He is exploring opportunities to establishing a financing firm focusing...
Today
The majority of women don’t care whether their diamonds are mined or lab grown - Alex Popov, CEO of Âme
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse and former Chairman of the World Diamond Mark Foundation (WDMF) launched a new jewelry brand under the name of Âme focused on design and using lab grown diamonds to produce jewelry meant to meet...
14 january 2019
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
Rebecca Foerster Heads ALROSA USA Inc.
In the new position, Ms. Foerster will be involved in all aspects of the work at ALROSA’s USA office, located in New York. Principally, she will be responsible for the development of polished diamonds sales and customer service.
Rebecca Foerster has worked at Leo Schachter Diamonds since 2014. Prior to that (since 2007), she held the position of Vice President at the US Representative office of Rio Tinto, one of the three largest diamond mining companies in the world. In 1998-2007, she served as Vice President of marketing for Frederick Goldman Inc. (New York), a jewelry manufacturer, specializing in the bridal market and brand development. Prior to that, she worked at large advertising agencies and corporations such as Revlon, Unilever and Benckiser in strategic marketing and branding positions for over 15 years.
“The United States is the world’s largest market for diamond jewelry consumption. For this reason, special requirements are placed on the person who will represent ALROSA’s interests there. Ms. Foerster has a wealth of experience in companies that represent almost all parts of the diamond pipeline, from diamond mining to diamond jewelry sales. She knows the specifics of the diamond business and is well aware of American market needs. We are certainly glad that Ms. Foerster has joined our team. We believe that her experience and expertise will best help to solve our US company’s tasks,” Yury Okoemov, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented on the appointment.
ALROSA’s office in New York was opened in 2006, but since 2016, it has not been operating for organizational reasons. The full-scale operation was resumed in 2018, when two rough diamond auctions were held there. This year, ALROSA plans to hold four rough diamond auctions in New York and significantly increase its office activity in selling its own polished diamonds.